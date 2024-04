The Marlins transferred Simpson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

It's a major blow for Simpson, who started the season on the 15-day IL with left elbow ulnar neuritis. He made an appearance with Single-A Jupiter on April 6 and appeared close to returning to the Marlins' bullpen, but the left-hander hasn't pitched since that outing. Right-hander Kyle Tyler was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move, who will fill in for Simpson in Miami's bullpen.