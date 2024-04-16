Simpson (elbow) is expected to throw a bullpen session later this week, MLB.com reports.

Simpson opened the season on the 15-day injured list while recovering from left elbow neuritis, but he appeared in line for close to a minimum-length stay on the shelf after he was able to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on April 6. However, he experienced a setback during that one-inning outing and hasn't pitched since. The setback doesn't appear to be a major one given that Simpson should get back on the mound soon, but he still may be around a week away from restarting his rehab assignment.