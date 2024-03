Manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that Simpson is dealing with left elbow discomfort that's similar to nerve irritation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Simpson hasn't pitched since Feb. 27, and Schumaker said the club is being cautious since the left-hander "still feels it a little bit." Given the length of the layoff, the 26-year-old will likely need to ramp things up soon to have a chance of being ready by Opening Day.