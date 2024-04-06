Emanuel cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Emanuel was DFA'd by the Marlins on Thursday after giving up four runs across three innings Wednesday. He will remain in the Marlins organization, but he no longer holds a spot on the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old lefty turned in a 6.19 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 84.1 frames with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate last season, and he will have to turn things around drastically at Jacksonville in order to have a shot at pitching in the majors again this year.