Marlins' Matt Joyce: On bench for Game 3
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joyce will sit for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Joyce sits even with a righty (Kyle Wright) on the mound for Atlanta. Jon Berti moves out to right field in his absence, with Jazz Chisholm getting a start at second base.
