The Marlins are expected to select Aviles' contract from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

With J.T. Riddle (shoulder) expected to land on the disabled list and Miguel Rojas (shoulder) day-to-day, the Marlins are getting dangerously low on depth in the middle infield, so Aviles will move back to the big leagues to provide some relief. Rojas is scheduled to visit a doctor Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury, but since it's a good possibility Rojas will be sidelined later in the evening, Aviles could enter the lineup right away. The veteran utility man is batting .292/.326/.376 over 196 plate appearances with New Orleans this season.