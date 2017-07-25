Aviles' contract was purchased from Triple-A New Orleans and he is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Tuesday in Texas, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

J.T. Riddle was placed on the 10-day DL with biceps tendinitis as a corresponding move, so Aviles figures to see time at shortstop while backup Miguel Rojas nurses a shoulder injury. Aviles, a 36-year-old veteran, was hitting .292/.326/.376 with one home run in 196 plate appearances at Triple-A.