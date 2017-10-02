Aviles finished the season with a batting average of .235 to go with one home run and eight RBI.

Aviles struggled to find playing time in 2017, appearing in only 36 games after being called up from Triple-A New Orleans in late-July. In the last 30 games of the season, Aviles batted .161 in 31 at-bats, and he failed to record any extra-base hits. Based on this poor performance, it's unlikely that his role would change much heading into next season.