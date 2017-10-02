Marlins' Mike Aviles: Sluggish in limited opportunities
Aviles finished the season with a batting average of .235 to go with one home run and eight RBI.
Aviles struggled to find playing time in 2017, appearing in only 36 games after being called up from Triple-A New Orleans in late-July. In the last 30 games of the season, Aviles batted .161 in 31 at-bats, and he failed to record any extra-base hits. Based on this poor performance, it's unlikely that his role would change much heading into next season.
More News
-
Marlins' Mike Aviles: Slugs pinch-hit homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Mike Aviles: Contract purchased from Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Mike Aviles: In line for promotion•
-
Marlins' Mike Aviles: Dumped from 40-man roster•
-
Marlins' Mike Aviles: Heads to majors Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Aviles: Designated for assignment•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...