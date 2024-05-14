Lopez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Tigers.

Lopez took advantage of his third-straight start in place of Tim Anderson by collecting his fourth hit and second homer during that short stretch of games. Lopez has played 17 games this season totaling 32 at-bats, hitting .313 with three homers, six RBI, eight runs and a steal. Lopez has displayed a nice hit tool throughout his seven-year rise through the minors, topping .300 in three separate seasons, but the recent power surge is not consistent with his expected profile.