Lopez will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Lopez will stick in the lineup for the 11th game in a row, with his starting assignments Tuesday and Wednesday being especially notable in light of Tim Anderson's return from the injured list earlier in the week. Vidal Brujan has been on the bench for both games since Anderson stepped back in as the Marlins' everyday shortstop, signaling that manager Skip Schumaker is content to stick with Lopez at the keystone while the 25-year-old is wielding a hot bat. Through 16 games thus far in May, Lopez is slashing .310/.362/.524 with two home runs, two stolen bases, 10 RBI and six runs.