Lopez went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old has five hits in the last two games as he solidifies his hold on the starting job at second base for the Marlins. Lopez isn't supplying any power right now, however -- while he's batting .325 (13-for-40) over his last 11 games with three steals, three runs and eight RBI, his last extra-base hit was a double May 18.