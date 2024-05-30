Lopez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

The 25-year-old infielder has seized the starting job at second base in the wake of the Luis Arraez trade. Through 30 games in the majors this season, Lopez is slashing a solid .273/.313/.429 with three homers, three steals, 11 runs and 15 RBI, and Statcast has graded him in the 89th percentile for outs above average on the defensive side of the ball. Given his career .288/.354/.401 line over nearly 1,000 plate appearances at Triple-A, this level of production seems very sustainable for Lopez, and he could even get more aggressive on the basepaths -- he's stolen 42 bags in 53 attempts at Triple-A.