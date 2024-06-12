Lopez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets.

Batting sixth in his return from paternity leave, Lopez created an insurance run for the Marlins in the ninth inning nearly on his own -- he led off the frame with a single, stole second, took third on Francisco Alvarez's throwing error then scored on a sacrifice fly. Lopez extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process, and since taking over the starting job at second base in early May he's slashing .296/.322/.395 over 24 contests with two homers, four steals, seven runs and 16 RBI.