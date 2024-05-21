Lopez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Making another start at second base, Lopez continued a strong stretch that has seen him slash .306/.350/.528 over the last 11 games with two homers, a steal, four runs and eight RBI. The 25-year-old has been forming an effective double-play duo with Vidal Brujan of late, but with Tim Anderson (back) poised to come off the IL, it's not clear how the Marlins will divvy up playing time at the middle infield spots between the three players. Lopez has played well enough to remain in a significant role, however.