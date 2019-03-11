O'Brien went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI in Sunday's spring game against Atlanta.

O'Brien kicked off the scoring in the first inning on a single to right field and clubbed a grand slam in the fifth to give the Marlins a 5-1 lead. After a slow start to spring, he's now 4-for-26 at the dish. He still has a long way to go to earn a roster spot, although Sunday's performance is a step in the right direction.