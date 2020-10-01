Marte (hand) isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Cubs but could be available off the bench in some capacity, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Marte visited a hand specialist Thursday, who confirmed that he suffered small fracture at the base of his pinky after getting hit by a pitch in Game 1. The issue is apparently minor enough that he can attempt to play through it, though he'll be on the bench Thursday, with Magneuris Sierra getting the start in center field.