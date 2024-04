Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that he expects Marte (personal) to be activated from the bereavement list Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte missed the final two games of the Mets' weekend series against the Cardinals and remains unavailable Monday versus the Cubs, but his return to the team looks to be imminent. Tyrone Taylor will draw a third straight start in the outfield Monday but will move back to a bench role once Marte is activated.