Marte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte had started each of the Mets' first seven games of May, going 6-for-30 (.200 average) with one extra-base hit (a double) and one stolen base. His absence Wednesday looks to be little more than a maintenance day as the Mets and Cardinals wrap up their series with a day game after a night game.