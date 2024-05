Marte went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

It's the fourth multi-hit performance for Marte in May, but he has just four total hits in his other 10 contests on the month. The veteran outfielder is a perfect 8-for-8 on the season in steal attempts though, keeping his fantasy value afloat despite a lackluster .259/.305/.370 slash line that comes with four homers, 15 RBI and 21 runs in 35 games.