Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI, a run scored and a walk in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte ripped a bases-clearing triple in the first inning and followed it up with an RBI single in the fourth. After a 3-for-19 slump over nine games, he closed out May with three straight multi-hit performances. Marte boosted his slash line to .271/.321/.407 with nine steals, 23 RBI and 28 runs scored through 216 plate appearances.