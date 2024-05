Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against San Francisco.

Marte will get a break as Los Angeles finishes out its series against the Giants. The veteran outfielder started the last two games against San Francisco, going 2-for-8 with one home run, one RBI and two runs. DJ Stewart will get the start at right field and bat fifth while Brandon Nimmo and Harrison Bader round out Los Angeles' outfield.