Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Marte was scratched from the lineup prior to Wednesday's game in Washington due to a right knee issue, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Though he played all nine innings of Tuesday's 6-3 win while going 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk, two runs and two RBI, Marte informed the Mets on Wednesday that his knee was bothering him at points during the previous night's game. The Mets elected to scratch Marte from the lineup for the series finale as a matter of precaution, but Mendoza said that he has a low level of concern for the outfielder's injury. Marte will still be available off the bench Wednesday, and with off days Thursday and Friday, the expectation is that he'll be back in the lineup Saturday for the start of the Mets' two-game series in London versus the Phillies.