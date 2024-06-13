Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Monday's 10-4 victory against the Marlins.

Marte swatted a 434-foot solo shot in the fifth inning and added an RBI single in the eighth. The veteran outfielder finished with two hits for the third straight game. He's on a hot streak that has lasted more than two weeks -- Marte has seven multi-hit efforts in 10 contests since May 29 and is batting .471 (16-for-34) with nine RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases over that stretch.