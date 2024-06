Marte was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals for an unspecified reason.

The Mets haven't provided an immediate explanation for why Marte was removed from the starting nine, but the team should offer an update later Wednesday. Tyrone Taylor will enter the lineup as a replacement for Marte, who had started in both of the first two games of the series in Washington while going 4-for-8 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, four runs and two RBI.