Marte (knee) is starting in right field and batting fifth Saturday against the Phillies, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

A knee issue forced Marte to be scratched from New York's lineup prior to Wednesday's contest, but the problem appears to have subsided ahead of New York's two-game series against Philly in London. The 35-year-old outfielder has been on a tear as of late, going 10-for-22 with six RBI and five runs scored across his last six games.