Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Marte was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Nationals due to a right knee issue, but the 35-year-old outfielder was able to make the trip to London. He started in Saturday's 7-2 loss, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the first inning. With Marte beginning Sunday's game in the dugout, the lefty-hitting DJ Stewart will start in right field and bat fifth against Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker.