Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran outfielder ended a 12-game drought on the basepaths while recorded his second straight multi-hit performance. Marte is batting .333 (10-for-30) over the last 12 games, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .267/.314/.395 with six homers, nine steals, 19 RBI and 27 runs in 52 contests.