Marte went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Marte drove in the Mets' only run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the first, following a leadoff double from Brandon Nimmo to open the frame. The right fielder would add another single and a walk in the contest while also swiping his seventh bag of the season. Marte has struggled a bit at the plate as of late and is batting just .188 (3-for-16) in May. However, he's also tallied multiple hits in five of his last 11 games.