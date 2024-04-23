Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Giants.

The veteran outfielder continues to turn things around after a rough 2023. Marte has six multi-hit performances in the last 11 games, going 15-for-48 (.313) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .286/.330/.451 with four homers, six steals, 12 RBI and 16 runs through 22 contests. The 35-year-old hasn't had a 20-homer campaign since 2019, his final year with the Pirates, but if he can stay healthy he's well on his way to reaching that mark again.