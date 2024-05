The Padres released Festa on Thursday.

Festa had been with Triple-A El Paso, where he posted a 4.50 ERA and 16:7 K:BB over 16 innings of work. It's possible this was an opt-out situation and Festa has something lined up with another organization, although that is not confirmed. The 31-year-old holds a career 4.32 ERA and 102:44 K:BB over 93.2 innings covering parts of four big-league seasons.