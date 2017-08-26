Play

Mets' AJ Ramos: Collects 24th save of season Friday

Ramos allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to earn his 24th save Friday against the Nationals.

Ramos was protecting a three-run lead, but burned through 28 pitches while adding quite a bit of drama to a divisional victory. Even though he has a mediocre 3.81 ERA to go along with a 1.31 WHIP, he's blown just two saves this season, and remains a strong fantasy asset as a closer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast