Mets' AJ Ramos: Collects 24th save of season Friday
Ramos allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one across one inning to earn his 24th save Friday against the Nationals.
Ramos was protecting a three-run lead, but burned through 28 pitches while adding quite a bit of drama to a divisional victory. Even though he has a mediocre 3.81 ERA to go along with a 1.31 WHIP, he's blown just two saves this season, and remains a strong fantasy asset as a closer.
