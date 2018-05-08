Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Oswalt is up for his third stint in the majors so far this year, though he's made just one appearance, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings. He could be in line for a start if Jacob DeGrom (elbow) is unable to return from the disabled list when his turn comes up Sunday against the Phillies. P.J. Conlon, who started Monday, was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move.