Oswalt was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander apparently suffered the injury during his start in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees. He took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk across four frames, and he didn't appear to be dealing with an obvious injury. Regardless, Oswalt will head to the shelf and be eligible to rejoin the active roster coming out of the All-Star break July 16.