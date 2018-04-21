The Mets recalled Oswalt from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Oswalt was in the majors for one day earlier this season before being sent back to Triple-A without making an appearance. The 24-year-old has been a starter throughout his time in the minors but seems likely to serve in a low-leverage bullpen role with the Mets.

