Hernandez (shoulder/side) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez is back to full health again after he had spent the entire season on the IL, first while recovering from a shoulder injury before he had his rehab program slowed by side discomfort in June. The Mets don't have an opening for Hernandez in the big-league bullpen at the moment, so while he'll reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster now that he's been activated, he'll head to Triple-A to continue building his case for a promotion. During his rehab assignment, Hernandez posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings across six appearances between High-A Brooklyn and Single-A St. Lucie.