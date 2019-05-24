Santana signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday.

Santana refused an outright assignment to Triple-A after being designated for assignment by the White Sox at the end of April, but will now head to the minors with the Mets after being unable to secure a major-league deal. The 36-year-old struggled during his three starts in Chicago with 14 runs allowed on 19 hits -- including six homers -- across 13.1 innings. Santana will start out at High-A St. Lucie before likely moving up to Triple-A Syracuse.

