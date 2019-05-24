Mets' Ervin Santana: Latches on with Mets
Santana signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Friday.
Santana refused an outright assignment to Triple-A after being designated for assignment by the White Sox at the end of April, but will now head to the minors with the Mets after being unable to secure a major-league deal. The 36-year-old struggled during his three starts in Chicago with 14 runs allowed on 19 hits -- including six homers -- across 13.1 innings. Santana will start out at High-A St. Lucie before likely moving up to Triple-A Syracuse.
More News
-
Ervin Santana: Elects free agency•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Struggles against O's•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Slots in Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: White Sox-Tigers postponed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...