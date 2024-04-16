Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that it's "very unlikely" Martinez (back) will join the team on their upcoming April 19-24 road trip, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

That would mean Martinez won't be ready to make his Mets debut until April 26, at the earliest. Martinez injured his back earlier this month while on a rehab assignment. He had been slated to begin swinging a bat Monday and resume a rehab assignment later this week but will need at least a handful of rehab contests before being activated.