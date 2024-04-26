Martinez (back) won't play every day to begin his tenure with the Mets, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

"We're not going to DH him every day," manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday. "He's going to need some days [off]. I'll sit down with him to put together a game plan because he's important. He's too valuable for this team, and we've got to take care of him." Martinez is expected to make his debut for the Mets on Friday and hit fifth behind Pete Alonso, but the 36-year-old's workload for the first week or two could be a bit less than what patient fantasy investors were hoping for.