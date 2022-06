Lee was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Lee has a .221/.336/.393 slash line over 34 games for Syracuse this season, and he'll now receive his first look in the majors of 2022. The 23-year-old will provide outfield depth while Starling Marte, who hopes to avoid the injured list, nurses a quadriceps injury.