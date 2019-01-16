Avilan has a good chance to make the Mets' Opening Day roster according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Avilan was only given a minor-league deal, but his numbers agree with the idea that he'll have a good shot. The lefty has recorded an ERA below 3.80 for three straight seasons and looks even better by FIP, where his mark has been below 3.10 in each of those years.