Avilan (elbow) has elected to undergo Tommy John surgery, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Avilan was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Saturday, but he took several days to decide whether to undergo surgery or whether to simply take some time to rest. Since he'll opt for surgery, Avilan will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and could also miss the start of the 2022 campaign. Prior to the injury, Avilan posted a 12.60 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings across four relief appearances.