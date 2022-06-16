Avilan (elbow) has given up two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in his pair of appearances since being reinstated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list June 8.

Avilan opened the season on Rochester's IL while finishing up his recovery program for his April 2021 Tommy John surgery, but he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in mid-May. He made nine appearances for High-A Wilmington before ultimately rejoining the Triple-A club, where he'll look to perform well enough to earn a promotion to the Nationals later in the season. Across stops with the Dodgers, White Sox, Phillies, Mets, Yankees, Nationals and Atlanta over the past 10 seasons, Avilan owns a lifetime 3.43 ERA over 458 relief appearances.