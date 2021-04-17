Avilan (elbow) has been diagnosed with a torn UCL, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Avilan was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, and it appears as though he'll miss significant time due to his elbow injury. The left-hander is currently weighing whether to undergo surgery or whether he should simply rest until the injury heals. Avilan would likely miss the remainder of the season if he opts for surgery, but he appears to be in line for a lengthy absence even if he decides against a procedure.