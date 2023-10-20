Avilan has retired from baseball, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Avilan, 34, last saw action in the big leagues in 2021 with the Nationals before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had a nice career as a left-handed reliever, posting a 3.43 ERA over parts of 10 major-league seasons.
More News
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Back with Nats•
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Shifts to 60-day injured list•
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Opts for Tommy John surgery•
-
Nationals' Luis Avilan: Diagnosed with torn UCL•