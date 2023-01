Perez re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league contract Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Perez was acquired from the Pirates last midseason and later elected free agency after being outrighted off the 40-man roster, but he's now back with the organization on a minor-league pact. The 30-year-old sports a career .545 OPS over parts of five big-league seasons.