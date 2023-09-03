Ortega is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Ortega appears to have lost of his regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching in the wake of the Mets promoting top prospect Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. With Mauricio picking up his third straight start at second base Sunday, Jeff McNeil will make his third consecutive start in the outfield, leaving no room in the lineup for Ortega. Since being promoted from Syracuse himself Aug. 1, Ortega has slashed .238/.337/.300 in 92 plate appearances with the Mets.