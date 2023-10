The Mets placed Ortega on outright waivers Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Ortega became an everyday part of the Mets' outfield in the second half of the season, but he'll now be booted from the active roster after slashing .219/.341/.272 across 136 plate appearances. The 32-year-old Ortega will likely elect free agency if he goes unclaimed off waivers.