Ortega signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Jan. 5.

Ortega, 32, spent the bulk of the 2023 season at the Triple-A level in the Mets and Rangers organizations but did get into 47 games with the Mets, posting a .619. He's a career .247/.324/.352 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons. The White Sox' outfield depth is scarce, so it's possible Ortega will get another opportunity in the majors at some point in 2024.