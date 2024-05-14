The Mets promoted Clifford from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton on Monday.

Clifford hit just .216 and posted unremarkable counting stats over his 31 games with Brooklyn (one home run, one stolen base, 13 runs and 10 RBI), but he earned the bump up to Double-A largely on the back of his discerning eye at the plate. He drew walks at a prolific 23.9 percent clip with Brooklyn, enabling him to maintain a .412 on-base percentage across 136 plate appearances. Racking up free passes has been a hallmark of Clifford's statistical profile at every stop of his professional career, but since he's limited defensively to first base and the corner outfield, he'll likely need to tap into more power at the upper levels of the minors to improve his long-term fantasy outlook by the time he hits the big leagues.