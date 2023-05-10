Clifford was promoted from Single-A Fayetteville to High-A Asheville on Tuesday.
He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his first game in the South Atlantic League. Clifford, who received $1.26 million (way over slot) after the Astros selected him in the 11th round of last year's draft, hit .337 with two home runs, three steals and a 27:25 K:BB in 25 games at Single-A before getting the promotion. A bat-first player, Clifford has seen time at first base, designated hitter, right field and left field. Asheville is an incredibly hitter-friendly home park, but Clifford is now one of the youngest players (turns 20 in July) at High-A, so a strong statistical showing at this level would still be impressive despite the advantageous offensive environment.